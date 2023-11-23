5000 Czech korunas to Norwegian kroner

Convert CZK to NOK at the real exchange rate

5000 czk
2395.01 nok

1.00000 CZK = 0.47900 NOK

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:20
How to convert Czech korunas to Norwegian kroner

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CZK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NOK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CZK to NOK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Norwegian Krone
1 CZK0.47900 NOK
5 CZK2.39501 NOK
10 CZK4.79002 NOK
20 CZK9.58004 NOK
50 CZK23.95010 NOK
100 CZK47.90020 NOK
250 CZK119.75050 NOK
500 CZK239.50100 NOK
1000 CZK479.00200 NOK
2000 CZK958.00400 NOK
5000 CZK2395.01000 NOK
10000 CZK4790.02000 NOK
Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Czech Republic Koruna
1 NOK2.08767 CZK
5 NOK10.43835 CZK
10 NOK20.87670 CZK
20 NOK41.75340 CZK
50 NOK104.38350 CZK
100 NOK208.76700 CZK
250 NOK521.91750 CZK
500 NOK1043.83500 CZK
1000 NOK2087.67000 CZK
2000 NOK4175.34000 CZK
5000 NOK10438.35000 CZK
10000 NOK20876.70000 CZK