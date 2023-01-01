1 thousand Czech korunas to Macedonian denars

Convert CZK to MKD at the real exchange rate

1000 czk
2529.51 mkd

1.00000 CZK = 2.52951 MKD

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:03
 EURUSDGBPKRWPLNINRTRYCHF
1 EUR11.09020.87211416.954.3657590.846431.45770.96275
1 USD0.9172510.7999041299.724.0045583.3328.8550.88305
1 GBP1.146661.2501511624.845.00602104.17536.07311.10394
1 KRW0.0007057390.0007693990.00061544310.003081090.06411380.02220090.000679416

Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Macedonian Denar
1 CZK2.52951 MKD
5 CZK12.64755 MKD
10 CZK25.29510 MKD
20 CZK50.59020 MKD
50 CZK126.47550 MKD
100 CZK252.95100 MKD
250 CZK632.37750 MKD
500 CZK1264.75500 MKD
1000 CZK2529.51000 MKD
2000 CZK5059.02000 MKD
5000 CZK12647.55000 MKD
10000 CZK25295.10000 MKD
Conversion rates Macedonian Denar / Czech Republic Koruna
1 MKD0.39533 CZK
5 MKD1.97666 CZK
10 MKD3.95333 CZK
20 MKD7.90666 CZK
50 MKD19.76665 CZK
100 MKD39.53330 CZK
250 MKD98.83325 CZK
500 MKD197.66650 CZK
1000 MKD395.33300 CZK
2000 MKD790.66600 CZK
5000 MKD1976.66500 CZK
10000 MKD3953.33000 CZK