Cape Verdean escudos to Omani rials today

Convert CVE to OMR at the real exchange rate

1,000 cve
3.775 omr

1.000 CVE = 0.003775 OMR

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:26
Conversion rates Cape Verdean Escudo / Omani Rial
1 CVE0.00378 OMR
5 CVE0.01888 OMR
10 CVE0.03775 OMR
20 CVE0.07551 OMR
50 CVE0.18877 OMR
100 CVE0.37755 OMR
250 CVE0.94386 OMR
500 CVE1.88773 OMR
1000 CVE3.77545 OMR
2000 CVE7.55090 OMR
5000 CVE18.87725 OMR
10000 CVE37.75450 OMR
Conversion rates Omani Rial / Cape Verdean Escudo
1 OMR264.86900 CVE
5 OMR1,324.34500 CVE
10 OMR2,648.69000 CVE
20 OMR5,297.38000 CVE
50 OMR13,243.45000 CVE
100 OMR26,486.90000 CVE
250 OMR66,217.25000 CVE
500 OMR132,434.50000 CVE
1000 OMR264,869.00000 CVE
2000 OMR529,738.00000 CVE
5000 OMR1,324,345.00000 CVE
10000 OMR2,648,690.00000 CVE