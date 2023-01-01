Cape Verdean escudos to Omani rials today

1,000 cve
3.774 omr

1.00000 CVE = 0.00377 OMR

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:03
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87441.085990.3641.494091.676680.9647518.7236
1 GBP1.1436411.2419103.3461.708731.917551.1033321.4135
1 USD0.92090.805218183.21581.37591.544040.8884517.2425
1 INR0.01106630.009676260.012016910.01653410.01855470.01067650.207202

Conversion rates Cape Verdean Escudo / Omani Rial
1 CVE0.00377 OMR
5 CVE0.01887 OMR
10 CVE0.03774 OMR
20 CVE0.07549 OMR
50 CVE0.18872 OMR
100 CVE0.37744 OMR
250 CVE0.94359 OMR
500 CVE1.88718 OMR
1000 CVE3.77436 OMR
2000 CVE7.54872 OMR
5000 CVE18.87180 OMR
10000 CVE37.74360 OMR
Conversion rates Omani Rial / Cape Verdean Escudo
1 OMR264.94500 CVE
5 OMR1324.72500 CVE
10 OMR2649.45000 CVE
20 OMR5298.90000 CVE
50 OMR13247.25000 CVE
100 OMR26494.50000 CVE
250 OMR66236.25000 CVE
500 OMR132472.50000 CVE
1000 OMR264945.00000 CVE
2000 OMR529890.00000 CVE
5000 OMR1324725.00000 CVE
10000 OMR2649450.00000 CVE