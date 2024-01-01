Cape Verdean escudos to Bulgarian levs today

Convert CVE to BGN at the real exchange rate

1,000 cve
17.69 bgn

1.000 CVE = 0.01769 BGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:17
How to convert Cape Verdean escudos to Bulgarian levs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CVE in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CVE to BGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Cape Verdean Escudo / Bulgarian Lev
1 CVE0.01769 BGN
5 CVE0.08845 BGN
10 CVE0.17690 BGN
20 CVE0.35380 BGN
50 CVE0.88450 BGN
100 CVE1.76899 BGN
250 CVE4.42248 BGN
500 CVE8.84495 BGN
1000 CVE17.68990 BGN
2000 CVE35.37980 BGN
5000 CVE88.44950 BGN
10000 CVE176.89900 BGN
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Cape Verdean Escudo
1 BGN56.52950 CVE
5 BGN282.64750 CVE
10 BGN565.29500 CVE
20 BGN1,130.59000 CVE
50 BGN2,826.47500 CVE
100 BGN5,652.95000 CVE
250 BGN14,132.37500 CVE
500 BGN28,264.75000 CVE
1000 BGN56,529.50000 CVE
2000 BGN113,059.00000 CVE
5000 BGN282,647.50000 CVE
10000 BGN565,295.00000 CVE