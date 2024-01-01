1 thousand Bulgarian levs to Cape Verdean escudos

Convert BGN to CVE at the real exchange rate

1,000 bgn
56,612.80 cve

лв1.000 BGN = Esc56.61 CVE

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:34
BGN to CVE conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BGN to CVELast 30 daysLast 90 days
High56.648856.6584
Low56.526956.4900
Average56.590656.5899
Change-0.03%0.02%
1 BGN to CVE stats

The performance of BGN to CVE in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 56.6488 and a 30 day low of 56.5269. This means the 30 day average was 56.5906. The change for BGN to CVE was -0.03.

The performance of BGN to CVE in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 56.6584 and a 90 day low of 56.4900. This means the 90 day average was 56.5899. The change for BGN to CVE was 0.02.

How to convert Bulgarian levs to Cape Verdean escudos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BGN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CVE in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BGN to CVE rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Cape Verdean Escudo
1 BGN56.61280 CVE
5 BGN283.06400 CVE
10 BGN566.12800 CVE
20 BGN1,132.25600 CVE
50 BGN2,830.64000 CVE
100 BGN5,661.28000 CVE
250 BGN14,153.20000 CVE
500 BGN28,306.40000 CVE
1000 BGN56,612.80000 CVE
2000 BGN113,225.60000 CVE
5000 BGN283,064.00000 CVE
10000 BGN566,128.00000 CVE
Conversion rates Cape Verdean Escudo / Bulgarian Lev
1 CVE0.01766 BGN
5 CVE0.08832 BGN
10 CVE0.17664 BGN
20 CVE0.35328 BGN
50 CVE0.88320 BGN
100 CVE1.76639 BGN
250 CVE4.41597 BGN
500 CVE8.83195 BGN
1000 CVE17.66390 BGN
2000 CVE35.32780 BGN
5000 CVE88.31950 BGN
10000 CVE176.63900 BGN