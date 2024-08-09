Bulgarian lev to Cape Verdean escudos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bulgarian lev to Cape Verdean escudos is currently 56.613 today, reflecting a 0.014% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bulgarian lev has remained relatively stable, with a -0.038% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bulgarian lev to Cape Verdean escudos has fluctuated between a high of 56.689 on 05-08-2024 and a low of 56.431 on 08-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 09-08-2024, with a -0.213% decrease in value.