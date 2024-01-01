Barbadian Dollar (BBD)
Currency name
Barbadian Dollar
Currency symbol
Bds$
BBD exchange rates
|USD
|SGD
|EUR
|ZAR
|GBP
|CAD
|NGN
|INR
|From BBD
|0.50000
|0.67127
|0.46004
|9.45965
|0.39304
|0.67868
|781.89500
|41.50910
|To BBD
|2.00000
|1.48970
|2.17370
|0.10571
|2.54430
|1.47346
|0.00128
|0.02409
