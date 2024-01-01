Barbadian dollars to Israeli new sheqels today

Convert BBD to ILS at the real exchange rate

1,000 bbd
1,837.43 ils

1.000 BBD = 1.837 ILS

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:05
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08590.1721.4751.6640.96618.263
1 GBP1.17111.27105.5751.7271.9481.13121.383
1 USD0.9220.787183.1271.361.5340.8916.836
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.203

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Barbadian dollars to Israeli new sheqels

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BBD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ILS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BBD to ILS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Barbadian dollar

BBD to USD

BBD to SGD

BBD to EUR

BBD to ZAR

BBD to GBP

BBD to CAD

BBD to NGN

BBD to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Barbadian Dollar / Israeli New Sheqel
1 BBD1.83743 ILS
5 BBD9.18715 ILS
10 BBD18.37430 ILS
20 BBD36.74860 ILS
50 BBD91.87150 ILS
100 BBD183.74300 ILS
250 BBD459.35750 ILS
500 BBD918.71500 ILS
1000 BBD1,837.43000 ILS
2000 BBD3,674.86000 ILS
5000 BBD9,187.15000 ILS
10000 BBD18,374.30000 ILS
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Barbadian Dollar
1 ILS0.54424 BBD
5 ILS2.72120 BBD
10 ILS5.44240 BBD
20 ILS10.88480 BBD
50 ILS27.21200 BBD
100 ILS54.42400 BBD
250 ILS136.06000 BBD
500 ILS272.12000 BBD
1000 ILS544.24000 BBD
2000 ILS1,088.48000 BBD
5000 ILS2,721.20000 BBD
10000 ILS5,442.40000 BBD