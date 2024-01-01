Barbadian dollars to CFA francs BCEAO today

Convert BBD to XOF at the real exchange rate

1,000 bbd
302,559 xof

1.000 BBD = 302.6 XOF

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:14
Wise

Top currencies

 USDSGDEURZARGBPCADNGNINR
1 USD11.3440.92318.950.7881.361,502.4883.131
1 SGD0.74410.68614.0980.5861.0111,117.7961.847
1 EUR1.0841.457120.5420.8541.4741,628.6990.114
1 ZAR0.0530.0710.04910.0420.07279.2874.387

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Barbadian dollars to CFA francs BCEAO

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BBD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XOF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BBD to XOF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Barbadian dollar

BBD to USD

BBD to SGD

BBD to EUR

BBD to ZAR

BBD to GBP

BBD to CAD

BBD to NGN

BBD to INR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bank

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Barbadian Dollar / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 BBD302.55900 XOF
5 BBD1,512.79500 XOF
10 BBD3,025.59000 XOF
20 BBD6,051.18000 XOF
50 BBD15,127.95000 XOF
100 BBD30,255.90000 XOF
250 BBD75,639.75000 XOF
500 BBD151,279.50000 XOF
1000 BBD302,559.00000 XOF
2000 BBD605,118.00000 XOF
5000 BBD1,512,795.00000 XOF
10000 BBD3,025,590.00000 XOF
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Barbadian Dollar
1 XOF0.00331 BBD
5 XOF0.01653 BBD
10 XOF0.03305 BBD
20 XOF0.06610 BBD
50 XOF0.16526 BBD
100 XOF0.33051 BBD
250 XOF0.82628 BBD
500 XOF1.65257 BBD
1000 XOF3.30514 BBD
2000 XOF6.61028 BBD
5000 XOF16.52570 BBD
10000 XOF33.05140 BBD