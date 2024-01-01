10 thousand Barbadian dollars to CFA francs BCEAO
Convert BBD to XOF at the real exchange rate
|1 BBD to XOF
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|304.1040
|307.1080
|Low
|299.5090
|299.5090
|Average
|301.4506
|303.0590
|Change
|-0.78%
|-1.36%
|View full history
1 BBD to XOF stats
The performance of BBD to XOF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 304.1040 and a 30 day low of 299.5090. This means the 30 day average was 301.4506. The change for BBD to XOF was -0.78.
The performance of BBD to XOF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 307.1080 and a 90 day low of 299.5090. This means the 90 day average was 303.0590. The change for BBD to XOF was -1.36.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
|Conversion rates Barbadian Dollar / CFA Franc BCEAO
|1 BBD
|300.37900 XOF
|5 BBD
|1,501.89500 XOF
|10 BBD
|3,003.79000 XOF
|20 BBD
|6,007.58000 XOF
|50 BBD
|15,018.95000 XOF
|100 BBD
|30,037.90000 XOF
|250 BBD
|75,094.75000 XOF
|500 BBD
|150,189.50000 XOF
|1000 BBD
|300,379.00000 XOF
|2000 BBD
|600,758.00000 XOF
|5000 BBD
|1,501,895.00000 XOF
|10000 BBD
|3,003,790.00000 XOF