Barbadian dollars to CFA francs BCEAO today

Convert BBD to XOF at the real exchange rate

1000 bbd
301476 xof

1.00000 BBD = 301.47600 XOF

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:20
Top currencies

 USDSGDEURZARGBPCADNGNINR
1 USD11.349750.9221518.29290.807071.3729844.14983.2337
1 SGD0.74087810.68321513.55280.597941.01715625.41161.666
1 EUR1.08441.46367119.83680.875151.48877915.39590.2586
1 ZAR0.05466620.07378550.050411310.04411930.07505146.14634.55005

How to convert Barbadian dollars to CFA francs BCEAO

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BBD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XOF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BBD to XOF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Barbadian dollar

BBD to USD

BBD to SGD

BBD to EUR

BBD to ZAR

BBD to GBP

BBD to CAD

BBD to NGN

BBD to INR

Conversion rates Barbadian Dollar / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 BBD301.47600 XOF
5 BBD1507.38000 XOF
10 BBD3014.76000 XOF
20 BBD6029.52000 XOF
50 BBD15073.80000 XOF
100 BBD30147.60000 XOF
250 BBD75369.00000 XOF
500 BBD150738.00000 XOF
1000 BBD301476.00000 XOF
2000 BBD602952.00000 XOF
5000 BBD1507380.00000 XOF
10000 BBD3014760.00000 XOF
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Barbadian Dollar
1 XOF0.00332 BBD
5 XOF0.01659 BBD
10 XOF0.03317 BBD
20 XOF0.06634 BBD
50 XOF0.16585 BBD
100 XOF0.33170 BBD
250 XOF0.82925 BBD
500 XOF1.65850 BBD
1000 XOF3.31701 BBD
2000 XOF6.63402 BBD
5000 XOF16.58505 BBD
10000 XOF33.17010 BBD