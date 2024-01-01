Barbadian dollars to Malaysian ringgits today

Convert BBD to MYR at the real exchange rate

1,000 bbd
2,370.13 myr

1.000 BBD = 2.370 MYR

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:09
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Barbadian dollars to Malaysian ringgits

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BBD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MYR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BBD to MYR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Conversion rates Barbadian Dollar / Malaysian Ringgit
1 BBD2.37013 MYR
5 BBD11.85065 MYR
10 BBD23.70130 MYR
20 BBD47.40260 MYR
50 BBD118.50650 MYR
100 BBD237.01300 MYR
250 BBD592.53250 MYR
500 BBD1,185.06500 MYR
1000 BBD2,370.13000 MYR
2000 BBD4,740.26000 MYR
5000 BBD11,850.65000 MYR
10000 BBD23,701.30000 MYR
Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Barbadian Dollar
1 MYR0.42192 BBD
5 MYR2.10960 BBD
10 MYR4.21919 BBD
20 MYR8.43838 BBD
50 MYR21.09595 BBD
100 MYR42.19190 BBD
250 MYR105.47975 BBD
500 MYR210.95950 BBD
1000 MYR421.91900 BBD
2000 MYR843.83800 BBD
5000 MYR2,109.59500 BBD
10000 MYR4,219.19000 BBD