1,000 bbd
393.72 jep

1.000 BBD = 0.3937 JEP

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:06
Conversion rates Barbadian Dollar / Jersey pound
1 BBD0.39372 JEP
5 BBD1.96859 JEP
10 BBD3.93717 JEP
20 BBD7.87434 JEP
50 BBD19.68585 JEP
100 BBD39.37170 JEP
250 BBD98.42925 JEP
500 BBD196.85850 JEP
1000 BBD393.71700 JEP
2000 BBD787.43400 JEP
5000 BBD1,968.58500 JEP
10000 BBD3,937.17000 JEP
Conversion rates Jersey pound / Barbadian Dollar
1 JEP2.53990 BBD
5 JEP12.69950 BBD
10 JEP25.39900 BBD
20 JEP50.79800 BBD
50 JEP126.99500 BBD
100 JEP253.99000 BBD
250 JEP634.97500 BBD
500 JEP1,269.95000 BBD
1000 JEP2,539.90000 BBD
2000 JEP5,079.80000 BBD
5000 JEP12,699.50000 BBD
10000 JEP25,399.00000 BBD