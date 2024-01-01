Barbadian dollars to Armenian drams today

Convert BBD to AMD at the real exchange rate

1,000 bbd
200,625 amd

1.000 BBD = 200.6 AMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:00
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDSGDEURZARGBPCADNGNINR
1 USD11.3440.92218.9580.7871.3591,495.3683.122
1 SGD0.74410.68614.110.5861.0121,112.9161.863
1 EUR1.0851.458120.5730.8541.4751,622.6990.199
1 ZAR0.0530.0710.04910.0420.07278.8764.384

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Barbadian dollars to Armenian drams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BBD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BBD to AMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Barbadian dollar

BBD to USD

BBD to SGD

BBD to EUR

BBD to ZAR

BBD to GBP

BBD to CAD

BBD to NGN

BBD to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Barbadian Dollar / Armenian Dram
1 BBD200.62500 AMD
5 BBD1,003.12500 AMD
10 BBD2,006.25000 AMD
20 BBD4,012.50000 AMD
50 BBD10,031.25000 AMD
100 BBD20,062.50000 AMD
250 BBD50,156.25000 AMD
500 BBD100,312.50000 AMD
1000 BBD200,625.00000 AMD
2000 BBD401,250.00000 AMD
5000 BBD1,003,125.00000 AMD
10000 BBD2,006,250.00000 AMD
Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Barbadian Dollar
1 AMD0.00498 BBD
5 AMD0.02492 BBD
10 AMD0.04984 BBD
20 AMD0.09969 BBD
50 AMD0.24922 BBD
100 AMD0.49844 BBD
250 AMD1.24611 BBD
500 AMD2.49221 BBD
1000 AMD4.98442 BBD
2000 AMD9.96884 BBD
5000 AMD24.92210 BBD
10000 AMD49.84420 BBD