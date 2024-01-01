Barbadian dollars to Pakistani rupees today

Convert BBD to PKR at the real exchange rate

1,000 bbd
139,300 pkr

1.000 BBD = 139.3 PKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:09
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08490.1251.4741.6630.96618.249
1 GBP1.17111.27105.5451.7271.9471.13121.371
1 USD0.9220.788183.131.361.5340.89116.833
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Barbadian dollars to Pakistani rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BBD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PKR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BBD to PKR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Barbadian dollar

BBD to USD

BBD to SGD

BBD to EUR

BBD to ZAR

BBD to GBP

BBD to CAD

BBD to NGN

BBD to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Barbadian Dollar / Pakistani Rupee
1 BBD139.30000 PKR
5 BBD696.50000 PKR
10 BBD1,393.00000 PKR
20 BBD2,786.00000 PKR
50 BBD6,965.00000 PKR
100 BBD13,930.00000 PKR
250 BBD34,825.00000 PKR
500 BBD69,650.00000 PKR
1000 BBD139,300.00000 PKR
2000 BBD278,600.00000 PKR
5000 BBD696,500.00000 PKR
10000 BBD1,393,000.00000 PKR
Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Barbadian Dollar
1 PKR0.00718 BBD
5 PKR0.03589 BBD
10 PKR0.07179 BBD
20 PKR0.14358 BBD
50 PKR0.35894 BBD
100 PKR0.71788 BBD
250 PKR1.79469 BBD
500 PKR3.58938 BBD
1000 PKR7.17875 BBD
2000 PKR14.35750 BBD
5000 PKR35.89375 BBD
10000 PKR71.78750 BBD