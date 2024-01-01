Barbadian dollars to Colombian pesos today

Convert BBD to COP at the real exchange rate

1,000 bbd
1,937,450 cop

1.000 BBD = 1,937 COP

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDSGDEURZARGBPCADNGNINR
1 USD11.3440.92218.9570.7871.3591,500.783.124
1 SGD0.74410.68614.1060.5861.0121,116.7261.855
1 EUR1.0851.458120.5690.8541.4751,628.3390.194
1 ZAR0.0530.0710.04910.0420.07279.1654.385

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Barbadian dollars to Colombian pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BBD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and COP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BBD to COP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Barbadian dollar

BBD to USD

BBD to SGD

BBD to EUR

BBD to ZAR

BBD to GBP

BBD to CAD

BBD to NGN

BBD to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Barbadian Dollar / Colombian Peso
1 BBD1,937.45000 COP
5 BBD9,687.25000 COP
10 BBD19,374.50000 COP
20 BBD38,749.00000 COP
50 BBD96,872.50000 COP
100 BBD193,745.00000 COP
250 BBD484,362.50000 COP
500 BBD968,725.00000 COP
1000 BBD1,937,450.00000 COP
2000 BBD3,874,900.00000 COP
5000 BBD9,687,250.00000 COP
10000 BBD19,374,500.00000 COP
Conversion rates Colombian Peso / Barbadian Dollar
1 COP0.00052 BBD
5 COP0.00258 BBD
10 COP0.00516 BBD
20 COP0.01032 BBD
50 COP0.02581 BBD
100 COP0.05161 BBD
250 COP0.12904 BBD
500 COP0.25807 BBD
1000 COP0.51614 BBD
2000 COP1.03228 BBD
5000 COP2.58071 BBD
10000 COP5.16142 BBD