Barbadian dollars to Mauritian rupees today

Convert BBD to MUR at the real exchange rate

1,000 bbd
23,387 mur

1.000 BBD = 23.39 MUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDSGDEURZARGBPCADNGNINR
1 USD11.3440.92218.9560.7871.361,503.0383.129
1 SGD0.74410.68614.1030.5861.0121,118.261.845
1 EUR1.0851.458120.5580.8541.4751,630.0490.153
1 ZAR0.0530.0710.04910.0420.07279.2894.385

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Barbadian dollars to Mauritian rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BBD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MUR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BBD to MUR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Barbadian dollar

BBD to USD

BBD to SGD

BBD to EUR

BBD to ZAR

BBD to GBP

BBD to CAD

BBD to NGN

BBD to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Barbadian Dollar / Mauritian Rupee
1 BBD23.38700 MUR
5 BBD116.93500 MUR
10 BBD233.87000 MUR
20 BBD467.74000 MUR
50 BBD1,169.35000 MUR
100 BBD2,338.70000 MUR
250 BBD5,846.75000 MUR
500 BBD11,693.50000 MUR
1000 BBD23,387.00000 MUR
2000 BBD46,774.00000 MUR
5000 BBD116,935.00000 MUR
10000 BBD233,870.00000 MUR
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Barbadian Dollar
1 MUR0.04276 BBD
5 MUR0.21379 BBD
10 MUR0.42759 BBD
20 MUR0.85518 BBD
50 MUR2.13795 BBD
100 MUR4.27589 BBD
250 MUR10.68973 BBD
500 MUR21.37945 BBD
1000 MUR42.75890 BBD
2000 MUR85.51780 BBD
5000 MUR213.79450 BBD
10000 MUR427.58900 BBD