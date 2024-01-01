Barbadian Dollar (BBD)

Currency name

Barbadian Dollar

Bds$

BBD exchange rates

 USD SGD EUR ZAR GBP CAD NGN INR
From BBD0.50000 0.66333 0.45827 9.14265 0.39047 0.69363 796.14500 41.90040
To BBD2.00000 1.50756 2.18210 0.10938 2.56100 1.44170 0.00126 0.02387

