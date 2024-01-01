Barbadian dollars to Trinidad and Tobago dollars today

Convert BBD to TTD at the real exchange rate

1,000 bbd
3,380.95 ttd

1.000 BBD = 3.381 TTD

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:59
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Barbadian dollars to Trinidad and Tobago dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BBD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TTD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BBD to TTD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Barbadian Dollar / Trinidad and Tobago Dollar
1 BBD3.38095 TTD
5 BBD16.90475 TTD
10 BBD33.80950 TTD
20 BBD67.61900 TTD
50 BBD169.04750 TTD
100 BBD338.09500 TTD
250 BBD845.23750 TTD
500 BBD1,690.47500 TTD
1000 BBD3,380.95000 TTD
2000 BBD6,761.90000 TTD
5000 BBD16,904.75000 TTD
10000 BBD33,809.50000 TTD
Conversion rates Trinidad and Tobago Dollar / Barbadian Dollar
1 TTD0.29578 BBD
5 TTD1.47888 BBD
10 TTD2.95775 BBD
20 TTD5.91550 BBD
50 TTD14.78875 BBD
100 TTD29.57750 BBD
250 TTD73.94375 BBD
500 TTD147.88750 BBD
1000 TTD295.77500 BBD
2000 TTD591.55000 BBD
5000 TTD1,478.87500 BBD
10000 TTD2,957.75000 BBD