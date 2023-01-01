Barbadian dollars to Trinidad and Tobago dollars today

Convert BBD to TTD at the real exchange rate

1000 bbd
3358.67 ttd

1.00000 BBD = 3.35867 TTD

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:23
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDSGDEURZARGBPCADNGNINR
1 USD11.349850.922518.30750.8075261.3735844.583.2465
1 SGD0.74082310.68341613.56260.5982341.01752625.62561.6709
1 EUR1.0841.46324119.84530.87541.48887915.43890.2392
1 ZAR0.05462240.07373210.050389710.0441090.075023946.12864.54713

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Barbadian dollars to Trinidad and Tobago dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BBD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TTD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BBD to TTD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Barbadian dollar

BBD to USD

BBD to SGD

BBD to EUR

BBD to ZAR

BBD to GBP

BBD to CAD

BBD to NGN

BBD to INR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Barbadian Dollar / Trinidad and Tobago Dollar
1 BBD3.35867 TTD
5 BBD16.79335 TTD
10 BBD33.58670 TTD
20 BBD67.17340 TTD
50 BBD167.93350 TTD
100 BBD335.86700 TTD
250 BBD839.66750 TTD
500 BBD1679.33500 TTD
1000 BBD3358.67000 TTD
2000 BBD6717.34000 TTD
5000 BBD16793.35000 TTD
10000 BBD33586.70000 TTD
Conversion rates Trinidad and Tobago Dollar / Barbadian Dollar
1 TTD0.29774 BBD
5 TTD1.48868 BBD
10 TTD2.97736 BBD
20 TTD5.95472 BBD
50 TTD14.88680 BBD
100 TTD29.77360 BBD
250 TTD74.43400 BBD
500 TTD148.86800 BBD
1000 TTD297.73600 BBD
2000 TTD595.47200 BBD
5000 TTD1488.68000 BBD
10000 TTD2977.36000 BBD