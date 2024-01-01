500 Barbadian dollars to Trinidad and Tobago dollars
Convert BBD to TTD at the real exchange rate
|1 BBD to TTD
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|3.3913
|3.3960
|Low
|3.3690
|3.3641
|Average
|3.3833
|3.3843
|Change
|0.09%
|-0.09%
1 BBD to TTD stats
The performance of BBD to TTD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 3.3913 and a 30 day low of 3.3690. This means the 30 day average was 3.3833. The change for BBD to TTD was 0.09.
The performance of BBD to TTD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 3.3960 and a 90 day low of 3.3641. This means the 90 day average was 3.3843. The change for BBD to TTD was -0.09.
|Conversion rates Barbadian Dollar / Trinidad and Tobago Dollar
|1 BBD
|3.39120 TTD
|5 BBD
|16.95600 TTD
|10 BBD
|33.91200 TTD
|20 BBD
|67.82400 TTD
|50 BBD
|169.56000 TTD
|100 BBD
|339.12000 TTD
|250 BBD
|847.80000 TTD
|500 BBD
|1,695.60000 TTD
|1000 BBD
|3,391.20000 TTD
|2000 BBD
|6,782.40000 TTD
|5000 BBD
|16,956.00000 TTD
|10000 BBD
|33,912.00000 TTD