Barbadian dollars to Czech korunas today

Convert BBD to CZK at the real exchange rate

1,000 bbd
11,654.80 czk

1.000 BBD = 11.65 CZK

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:03
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDSGDEURZARGBPCADNGNINR
1 USD11.3440.92218.9570.7871.361,501.9183.128
1 SGD0.74410.68614.1060.5861.0121,117.5361.853
1 EUR1.0851.458120.5660.8541.4751,629.3590.181
1 ZAR0.0530.0710.04910.0420.07279.2264.385

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Barbadian dollars to Czech korunas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BBD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CZK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BBD to CZK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Barbadian dollar

BBD to USD

BBD to SGD

BBD to EUR

BBD to ZAR

BBD to GBP

BBD to CAD

BBD to NGN

BBD to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Barbadian Dollar / Czech Republic Koruna
1 BBD11.65480 CZK
5 BBD58.27400 CZK
10 BBD116.54800 CZK
20 BBD233.09600 CZK
50 BBD582.74000 CZK
100 BBD1,165.48000 CZK
250 BBD2,913.70000 CZK
500 BBD5,827.40000 CZK
1000 BBD11,654.80000 CZK
2000 BBD23,309.60000 CZK
5000 BBD58,274.00000 CZK
10000 BBD116,548.00000 CZK
Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Barbadian Dollar
1 CZK0.08580 BBD
5 CZK0.42901 BBD
10 CZK0.85801 BBD
20 CZK1.71603 BBD
50 CZK4.29007 BBD
100 CZK8.58013 BBD
250 CZK21.45033 BBD
500 CZK42.90065 BBD
1000 CZK85.80130 BBD
2000 CZK171.60260 BBD
5000 CZK429.00650 BBD
10000 CZK858.01300 BBD