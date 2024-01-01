Barbadian dollars to Omani rials today

Convert BBD to OMR at the real exchange rate

1,000 bbd
192.513 omr

1.000 BBD = 0.1925 OMR

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:09
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08490.1251.4741.6630.96618.249
1 GBP1.17111.27105.5451.7271.9471.13121.371
1 USD0.9220.788183.131.361.5340.89116.833
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Barbadian dollars to Omani rials

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BBD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and OMR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BBD to OMR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Barbadian dollar

BBD to USD

BBD to SGD

BBD to EUR

BBD to ZAR

BBD to GBP

BBD to CAD

BBD to NGN

BBD to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Barbadian Dollar / Omani Rial
1 BBD0.19251 OMR
5 BBD0.96256 OMR
10 BBD1.92513 OMR
20 BBD3.85026 OMR
50 BBD9.62565 OMR
100 BBD19.25130 OMR
250 BBD48.12825 OMR
500 BBD96.25650 OMR
1000 BBD192.51300 OMR
2000 BBD385.02600 OMR
5000 BBD962.56500 OMR
10000 BBD1,925.13000 OMR
Conversion rates Omani Rial / Barbadian Dollar
1 OMR5.19447 BBD
5 OMR25.97235 BBD
10 OMR51.94470 BBD
20 OMR103.88940 BBD
50 OMR259.72350 BBD
100 OMR519.44700 BBD
250 OMR1,298.61750 BBD
500 OMR2,597.23500 BBD
1000 OMR5,194.47000 BBD
2000 OMR10,388.94000 BBD
5000 OMR25,972.35000 BBD
10000 OMR51,944.70000 BBD