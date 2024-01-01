Costa Rican colóns to Czech korunas today

Convert CRC to CZK at the real exchange rate

1,000 crc
46.47 czk

1.000 CRC = 0.04647 CZK

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:04
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08490.2311.4741.6640.96618.256
1 GBP1.17111.269105.6251.7251.9471.13121.371
1 USD0.9220.788183.2121.3591.5340.89116.836
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Costa Rican colóns to Czech korunas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CRC in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CZK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CRC to CZK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Costa Rican colón

CRC to USD

CRC to EUR

CRC to GBP

CRC to INR

CRC to JPY

CRC to RUB

CRC to AUD

CRC to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / Czech Republic Koruna
1 CRC0.04647 CZK
5 CRC0.23233 CZK
10 CRC0.46466 CZK
20 CRC0.92931 CZK
50 CRC2.32328 CZK
100 CRC4.64656 CZK
250 CRC11.61640 CZK
500 CRC23.23280 CZK
1000 CRC46.46560 CZK
2000 CRC92.93120 CZK
5000 CRC232.32800 CZK
10000 CRC464.65600 CZK
Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Costa Rican Colón
1 CZK21.52130 CRC
5 CZK107.60650 CRC
10 CZK215.21300 CRC
20 CZK430.42600 CRC
50 CZK1,076.06500 CRC
100 CZK2,152.13000 CRC
250 CZK5,380.32500 CRC
500 CZK10,760.65000 CRC
1000 CZK21,521.30000 CRC
2000 CZK43,042.60000 CRC
5000 CZK107,606.50000 CRC
10000 CZK215,213.00000 CRC