Colombian pesos to Turkish liras today

Convert COP to TRY at the real exchange rate

1,000 cop
8.34 try

1.000 COP = 0.008344 TRY

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADGBPAUDSGDPHPZAR
1 USD10.9221.3590.7881.5341.34456.2318.873
1 EUR1.08411.4730.8541.6631.45860.96220.461
1 CAD0.7360.67910.581.1290.9941.3913.892
1 GBP1.2691.1711.72411.9471.70771.37623.956

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Colombian pesos to Turkish liras

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select COP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TRY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current COP to TRY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Colombian peso

COP to USD

COP to EUR

COP to CAD

COP to GBP

COP to AUD

COP to SGD

COP to PHP

COP to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Colombian Peso / Turkish Lira
1 COP0.00834 TRY
5 COP0.04172 TRY
10 COP0.08344 TRY
20 COP0.16688 TRY
50 COP0.41720 TRY
100 COP0.83439 TRY
250 COP2.08599 TRY
500 COP4.17198 TRY
1000 COP8.34395 TRY
2000 COP16.68790 TRY
5000 COP41.71975 TRY
10000 COP83.43950 TRY
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Colombian Peso
1 TRY119.84700 COP
5 TRY599.23500 COP
10 TRY1,198.47000 COP
20 TRY2,396.94000 COP
50 TRY5,992.35000 COP
100 TRY11,984.70000 COP
250 TRY29,961.75000 COP
500 TRY59,923.50000 COP
1000 TRY119,847.00000 COP
2000 TRY239,694.00000 COP
5000 TRY599,235.00000 COP
10000 TRY1,198,470.00000 COP