500 Turkish liras to Colombian pesos

Convert TRY to COP at the real exchange rate

500 try
68584 cop

1.00000 TRY = 137.16800 COP

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPPKRINRCADAEDEGP
1 USD10.918750.786782285.12583.2651.34973.672430.9
1 EUR1.088410.8565310.3390.62561.469013.9970433.6316
1 GBP1.2711.167541362.394105.831.715474.6676239.2739
1 PKR0.003507230.003222380.0027594310.292030.004733710.012880.108374

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Turkish liras to Colombian pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TRY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and COP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TRY to COP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Turkish liras

TRY to USD

TRY to EUR

TRY to GBP

TRY to PKR

TRY to INR

TRY to CAD

TRY to AED

TRY to EGP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Colombian Peso
1 TRY137.16800 COP
5 TRY685.84000 COP
10 TRY1371.68000 COP
20 TRY2743.36000 COP
50 TRY6858.40000 COP
100 TRY13716.80000 COP
250 TRY34292.00000 COP
500 TRY68584.00000 COP
1000 TRY137168.00000 COP
2000 TRY274336.00000 COP
5000 TRY685840.00000 COP
10000 TRY1371680.00000 COP
Conversion rates Colombian Peso / Turkish Lira
1 COP0.00729 TRY
5 COP0.03645 TRY
10 COP0.07290 TRY
20 COP0.14581 TRY
50 COP0.36452 TRY
100 COP0.72903 TRY
250 COP1.82259 TRY
500 COP3.64517 TRY
1000 COP7.29034 TRY
2000 COP14.58068 TRY
5000 COP36.45170 TRY
10000 COP72.90340 TRY