Colombian pesos to Turkish liras today

Convert COP to TRY at the real exchange rate

1,000 cop
8.03 try

$1.000 COP = TL0.008029 TRY

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
COP to TRY conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 COP to TRYLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00840.0084
Low0.00800.0078
Average0.00820.0082
Change0.62%-2.88%
1 COP to TRY stats

The performance of COP to TRY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0084 and a 30 day low of 0.0080. This means the 30 day average was 0.0082. The change for COP to TRY was 0.62.

The performance of COP to TRY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0084 and a 90 day low of 0.0078. This means the 90 day average was 0.0082. The change for COP to TRY was -2.88.

Top currencies

 USDEURCADGBPAUDSGDPHPZAR
1 USD10.9171.3870.7811.5361.32757.84318.285
1 EUR1.09111.5140.8521.6761.44763.1119.95
1 CAD0.7210.66110.5631.1070.95641.69613.181
1 GBP1.2811.1741.77611.9671.69974.06823.414

Conversion rates Colombian Peso / Turkish Lira
1 COP0.00803 TRY
5 COP0.04014 TRY
10 COP0.08029 TRY
20 COP0.16057 TRY
50 COP0.40143 TRY
100 COP0.80287 TRY
250 COP2.00717 TRY
500 COP4.01434 TRY
1000 COP8.02868 TRY
2000 COP16.05736 TRY
5000 COP40.14340 TRY
10000 COP80.28680 TRY
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Colombian Peso
1 TRY124.55400 COP
5 TRY622.77000 COP
10 TRY1,245.54000 COP
20 TRY2,491.08000 COP
50 TRY6,227.70000 COP
100 TRY12,455.40000 COP
250 TRY31,138.50000 COP
500 TRY62,277.00000 COP
1000 TRY124,554.00000 COP
2000 TRY249,108.00000 COP
5000 TRY622,770.00000 COP
10000 TRY1,245,540.00000 COP