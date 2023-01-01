5000 Swiss francs to East Caribbean dollars

Convert CHF to XCD at the real exchange rate

5000 chf
15439.50 xcd

1.00000 CHF = 3.08790 XCD

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:41
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.864051.090590.95151.482531.655530.955319.0538
1 GBP1.1573411.26205105.2591.715761.915971.1056122.0512
1 USD0.9170.792362183.40351.35951.518140.87617.4725
1 INR0.01099490.009500340.011989910.01630030.01820240.01050320.209494

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Swiss francs to East Caribbean dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CHF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XCD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CHF to XCD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Swiss francs

CHF to USD

CHF to EUR

CHF to GBP

CHF to INR

CHF to CAD

CHF to AUD

CHF to JPY

CHF to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / East Caribbean Dollar
1 CHF3.08790 XCD
5 CHF15.43950 XCD
10 CHF30.87900 XCD
20 CHF61.75800 XCD
50 CHF154.39500 XCD
100 CHF308.79000 XCD
250 CHF771.97500 XCD
500 CHF1543.95000 XCD
1000 CHF3087.90000 XCD
2000 CHF6175.80000 XCD
5000 CHF15439.50000 XCD
10000 CHF30879.00000 XCD
Conversion rates East Caribbean Dollar / Swiss Franc
1 XCD0.32384 CHF
5 XCD1.61922 CHF
10 XCD3.23845 CHF
20 XCD6.47690 CHF
50 XCD16.19225 CHF
100 XCD32.38450 CHF
250 XCD80.96125 CHF
500 XCD161.92250 CHF
1000 XCD323.84500 CHF
2000 XCD647.69000 CHF
5000 XCD1619.22500 CHF
10000 XCD3238.45000 CHF