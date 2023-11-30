1 thousand Swiss francs to Uruguayan pesos

Convert CHF to UYU at the real exchange rate

1,000 chf
44,665.90 uyu

1.00000 CHF = 44.66590 UYU

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:32
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPINRCADAUDJPYNZD
1 USD10.916350.79173483.39221.36021.51722148.1351.62787
1 EUR1.091310.86491.00591.484391.65574161.6751.77649
1 GBP1.263051.157411105.3291.7181.91633187.1022.05608
1 INR0.01199150.01098830.009494110.01631090.01819381.776370.0195206

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Swiss francs to Uruguayan pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CHF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UYU in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CHF to UYU rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Swiss francs

CHF to USD

CHF to EUR

CHF to GBP

CHF to INR

CHF to CAD

CHF to AUD

CHF to JPY

CHF to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Uruguayan Peso
1 CHF44.66590 UYU
5 CHF223.32950 UYU
10 CHF446.65900 UYU
20 CHF893.31800 UYU
50 CHF2233.29500 UYU
100 CHF4466.59000 UYU
250 CHF11166.47500 UYU
500 CHF22332.95000 UYU
1000 CHF44665.90000 UYU
2000 CHF89331.80000 UYU
5000 CHF223329.50000 UYU
10000 CHF446659.00000 UYU
Conversion rates Uruguayan Peso / Swiss Franc
1 UYU0.02239 CHF
5 UYU0.11194 CHF
10 UYU0.22388 CHF
20 UYU0.44777 CHF
50 UYU1.11942 CHF
100 UYU2.23884 CHF
250 UYU5.59710 CHF
500 UYU11.19420 CHF
1000 UYU22.38840 CHF
2000 UYU44.77680 CHF
5000 UYU111.94200 CHF
10000 UYU223.88400 CHF