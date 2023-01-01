1 Swiss franc to Qatari rials

1 chf
4.17 qar

1.00000 CHF = 4.16508 QAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:55
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Qatari Rial
1 CHF4.16508 QAR
5 CHF20.82540 QAR
10 CHF41.65080 QAR
20 CHF83.30160 QAR
50 CHF208.25400 QAR
100 CHF416.50800 QAR
250 CHF1041.27000 QAR
500 CHF2082.54000 QAR
1000 CHF4165.08000 QAR
2000 CHF8330.16000 QAR
5000 CHF20825.40000 QAR
10000 CHF41650.80000 QAR
Conversion rates Qatari Rial / Swiss Franc
1 QAR0.24009 CHF
5 QAR1.20046 CHF
10 QAR2.40092 CHF
20 QAR4.80184 CHF
50 QAR12.00460 CHF
100 QAR24.00920 CHF
250 QAR60.02300 CHF
500 QAR120.04600 CHF
1000 QAR240.09200 CHF
2000 QAR480.18400 CHF
5000 QAR1200.46000 CHF
10000 QAR2400.92000 CHF