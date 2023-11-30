1 Swiss franc to Polish zloty

Convert CHF to PLN at the real exchange rate

1 chf
4.55 pln

1.00000 CHF = 4.54816 PLN

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:52
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Polish Zloty
1 CHF4.54816 PLN
5 CHF22.74080 PLN
10 CHF45.48160 PLN
20 CHF90.96320 PLN
50 CHF227.40800 PLN
100 CHF454.81600 PLN
250 CHF1137.04000 PLN
500 CHF2274.08000 PLN
1000 CHF4548.16000 PLN
2000 CHF9096.32000 PLN
5000 CHF22740.80000 PLN
10000 CHF45481.60000 PLN
Conversion rates Polish Zloty / Swiss Franc
1 PLN0.21987 CHF
5 PLN1.09935 CHF
10 PLN2.19869 CHF
20 PLN4.39738 CHF
50 PLN10.99345 CHF
100 PLN21.98690 CHF
250 PLN54.96725 CHF
500 PLN109.93450 CHF
1000 PLN219.86900 CHF
2000 PLN439.73800 CHF
5000 PLN1099.34500 CHF
10000 PLN2198.69000 CHF