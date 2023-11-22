100 Canadian dollars to Ukrainian hryvnias

Convert CAD to UAH at the real exchange rate

100 cad
2632.87 uah

1.00000 CAD = 26.32870 UAH

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:19
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.871451.088790.70451.490271.66430.962418.7236
1 GBP1.1475111.2493104.0851.71011.909811.1043721.4856
1 USD0.918550.800448183.31451.368851.52870.88417.1981
1 INR0.01102480.009607550.012002710.01642990.01834860.01061040.206424

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Canadian dollars to Ukrainian hryvnias

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UAH in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CAD to UAH rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Canadian dollars

CAD to USD

CAD to INR

CAD to EUR

CAD to GBP

CAD to PKR

CAD to AUD

CAD to CNY

CAD to PHP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 CAD26.32870 UAH
5 CAD131.64350 UAH
10 CAD263.28700 UAH
20 CAD526.57400 UAH
50 CAD1316.43500 UAH
100 CAD2632.87000 UAH
250 CAD6582.17500 UAH
500 CAD13164.35000 UAH
1000 CAD26328.70000 UAH
2000 CAD52657.40000 UAH
5000 CAD131643.50000 UAH
10000 CAD263287.00000 UAH
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Canadian Dollar
1 UAH0.03798 CAD
5 UAH0.18991 CAD
10 UAH0.37981 CAD
20 UAH0.75963 CAD
50 UAH1.89907 CAD
100 UAH3.79814 CAD
250 UAH9.49535 CAD
500 UAH18.99070 CAD
1000 UAH37.98140 CAD
2000 UAH75.96280 CAD
5000 UAH189.90700 CAD
10000 UAH379.81400 CAD