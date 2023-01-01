1 Canadian dollar to Tunisian dinars

Convert CAD to TND at the real exchange rate

1 cad
2.274 tnd

1.00000 CAD = 2.27434 TND

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:10
1 EUR10.871451.0886590.70031.490091.664220.9622518.7194
1 GBP1.1475111.24925104.0811.709911.909731.1041921.481
1 USD0.918550.80048183.31451.368751.52870.883917.1951
1 INR0.01102530.009607930.012002710.01642870.01834860.01060920.206388

Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Tunisian Dinar
1 CAD2.27434 TND
5 CAD11.37170 TND
10 CAD22.74340 TND
20 CAD45.48680 TND
50 CAD113.71700 TND
100 CAD227.43400 TND
250 CAD568.58500 TND
500 CAD1137.17000 TND
1000 CAD2274.34000 TND
2000 CAD4548.68000 TND
5000 CAD11371.70000 TND
10000 CAD22743.40000 TND
Conversion rates Tunisian Dinar / Canadian Dollar
1 TND0.43969 CAD
5 TND2.19844 CAD
10 TND4.39688 CAD
20 TND8.79376 CAD
50 TND21.98440 CAD
100 TND43.96880 CAD
250 TND109.92200 CAD
500 TND219.84400 CAD
1000 TND439.68800 CAD
2000 TND879.37600 CAD
5000 TND2198.44000 CAD
10000 TND4396.88000 CAD