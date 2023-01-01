5 Tunisian dinars to Canadian dollars

Convert TND to CAD at the real exchange rate

5 tnd
2.17 cad

1.00000 TND = 0.43390 CAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.85651.088490.62561.469011.630440.94618.7063
1 GBP1.1675411.271105.831.715471.903981.104521.8447
1 USD0.918750.786782183.2651.34971.498020.869317.187
1 INR0.01103440.009449130.012009810.01620970.01799090.01044020.206413

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Tunisian dinars to Canadian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TND to CAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Tunisian Dinar / Canadian Dollar
1 TND0.43390 CAD
5 TND2.16948 CAD
10 TND4.33896 CAD
20 TND8.67792 CAD
50 TND21.69480 CAD
100 TND43.38960 CAD
250 TND108.47400 CAD
500 TND216.94800 CAD
1000 TND433.89600 CAD
2000 TND867.79200 CAD
5000 TND2169.48000 CAD
10000 TND4338.96000 CAD
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Tunisian Dinar
1 CAD2.30470 TND
5 CAD11.52350 TND
10 CAD23.04700 TND
20 CAD46.09400 TND
50 CAD115.23500 TND
100 CAD230.47000 TND
250 CAD576.17500 TND
500 CAD1152.35000 TND
1000 CAD2304.70000 TND
2000 CAD4609.40000 TND
5000 CAD11523.50000 TND
10000 CAD23047.00000 TND