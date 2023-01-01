2000 Canadian dollars to Macanese patacas

Convert CAD to MOP at the real exchange rate

2000 cad
11737.90 mop

1.00000 CAD = 5.86895 MOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:15
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87141.0888590.7171.490531.664020.963518.7233
1 GBP1.1475811.2495104.1011.710441.909531.1056921.4858
1 USD0.91840.80032183.31451.36891.528230.8848517.1955
1 INR0.01102330.009606010.012002710.01643050.0183430.01062060.206393

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Canadian dollars to Macanese patacas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MOP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CAD to MOP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Canadian dollars

CAD to USD

CAD to INR

CAD to EUR

CAD to GBP

CAD to PKR

CAD to AUD

CAD to CNY

CAD to PHP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Macanese Pataca
1 CAD5.86895 MOP
5 CAD29.34475 MOP
10 CAD58.68950 MOP
20 CAD117.37900 MOP
50 CAD293.44750 MOP
100 CAD586.89500 MOP
250 CAD1467.23750 MOP
500 CAD2934.47500 MOP
1000 CAD5868.95000 MOP
2000 CAD11737.90000 MOP
5000 CAD29344.75000 MOP
10000 CAD58689.50000 MOP
Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / Canadian Dollar
1 MOP0.17039 CAD
5 MOP0.85194 CAD
10 MOP1.70388 CAD
20 MOP3.40776 CAD
50 MOP8.51940 CAD
100 MOP17.03880 CAD
250 MOP42.59700 CAD
500 MOP85.19400 CAD
1000 MOP170.38800 CAD
2000 MOP340.77600 CAD
5000 MOP851.94000 CAD
10000 MOP1703.88000 CAD