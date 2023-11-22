1 Canadian dollar to Botswanan pulas

Convert CAD to BWP at the real exchange rate

1 cad
9.94 bwp

1.00000 CAD = 9.93955 BWP

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:53
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Botswanan Pula
1 CAD9.93955 BWP
5 CAD49.69775 BWP
10 CAD99.39550 BWP
20 CAD198.79100 BWP
50 CAD496.97750 BWP
100 CAD993.95500 BWP
250 CAD2484.88750 BWP
500 CAD4969.77500 BWP
1000 CAD9939.55000 BWP
2000 CAD19879.10000 BWP
5000 CAD49697.75000 BWP
10000 CAD99395.50000 BWP
Conversion rates Botswanan Pula / Canadian Dollar
1 BWP0.10061 CAD
5 BWP0.50304 CAD
10 BWP1.00608 CAD
20 BWP2.01216 CAD
50 BWP5.03040 CAD
100 BWP10.06080 CAD
250 BWP25.15200 CAD
500 BWP50.30400 CAD
1000 BWP100.60800 CAD
2000 BWP201.21600 CAD
5000 BWP503.04000 CAD
10000 BWP1006.08000 CAD