1.000 BZD = 0.9018 BGN

Conversion rates Belize Dollar / Bulgarian Lev
1 BZD0.90183 BGN
5 BZD4.50913 BGN
10 BZD9.01825 BGN
20 BZD18.03650 BGN
50 BZD45.09125 BGN
100 BZD90.18250 BGN
250 BZD225.45625 BGN
500 BZD450.91250 BGN
1000 BZD901.82500 BGN
2000 BZD1,803.65000 BGN
5000 BZD4,509.12500 BGN
10000 BZD9,018.25000 BGN
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Belize Dollar
1 BGN1.10886 BZD
5 BGN5.54430 BZD
10 BGN11.08860 BZD
20 BGN22.17720 BZD
50 BGN55.44300 BZD
100 BGN110.88600 BZD
250 BGN277.21500 BZD
500 BGN554.43000 BZD
1000 BGN1,108.86000 BZD
2000 BGN2,217.72000 BZD
5000 BGN5,544.30000 BZD
10000 BGN11,088.60000 BZD