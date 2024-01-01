Belarusian rubles to Russian rubles today

Convert BYN to RUB at the real exchange rate

1,000 byn
28,372.90 rub

1.000 BYN = 28.37 RUB

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:57
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08490.1811.4741.6630.96618.256
1 GBP1.17111.269105.5781.7251.9471.1321.372
1 USD0.9220.788183.1821.3591.5340.89116.839
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Belarusian rubles to Russian rubles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BYN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RUB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BYN to RUB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Belarusian ruble

BYN to USD

BYN to CAD

BYN to SGD

BYN to AUD

BYN to NZD

BYN to EUR

BYN to GBP

BYN to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Belarusian Ruble / Russian Ruble
1 BYN28.37290 RUB
5 BYN141.86450 RUB
10 BYN283.72900 RUB
20 BYN567.45800 RUB
50 BYN1,418.64500 RUB
100 BYN2,837.29000 RUB
250 BYN7,093.22500 RUB
500 BYN14,186.45000 RUB
1000 BYN28,372.90000 RUB
2000 BYN56,745.80000 RUB
5000 BYN141,864.50000 RUB
10000 BYN283,729.00000 RUB
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Belarusian Ruble
1 RUB0.03524 BYN
5 RUB0.17622 BYN
10 RUB0.35245 BYN
20 RUB0.70490 BYN
50 RUB1.76225 BYN
100 RUB3.52449 BYN
250 RUB8.81123 BYN
500 RUB17.62245 BYN
1000 RUB35.24490 BYN
2000 RUB70.48980 BYN
5000 RUB176.22450 BYN
10000 RUB352.44900 BYN