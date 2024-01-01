Botswanan pulas to Kazakhstani tenges today

Convert BWP to KZT

1,000 bwp
32,903.70 kzt

1.000 BWP = 32.90 KZT

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:39
Wise

Conversion rates Botswanan Pula / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 BWP32.90370 KZT
5 BWP164.51850 KZT
10 BWP329.03700 KZT
20 BWP658.07400 KZT
50 BWP1,645.18500 KZT
100 BWP3,290.37000 KZT
250 BWP8,225.92500 KZT
500 BWP16,451.85000 KZT
1000 BWP32,903.70000 KZT
2000 BWP65,807.40000 KZT
5000 BWP164,518.50000 KZT
10000 BWP329,037.00000 KZT
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Botswanan Pula
1 KZT0.03039 BWP
5 KZT0.15196 BWP
10 KZT0.30392 BWP
20 KZT0.60784 BWP
50 KZT1.51959 BWP
100 KZT3.03918 BWP
250 KZT7.59795 BWP
500 KZT15.19590 BWP
1000 KZT30.39180 BWP
2000 KZT60.78360 BWP
5000 KZT151.95900 BWP
10000 KZT303.91800 BWP