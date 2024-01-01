Botswanan pulas to Kazakhstani tenges today

Convert BWP to KZT at the real exchange rate

1,000 bwp
35,233.10 kzt

P1.000 BWP = ₸35.23 KZT

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:05
BWP to KZT conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BWP to KZTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High35.496735.4967
Low34.833932.1640
Average35.149933.8388
Change0.83%7.70%
1 BWP to KZT stats

The performance of BWP to KZT in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 35.4967 and a 30 day low of 34.8339. This means the 30 day average was 35.1499. The change for BWP to KZT was 0.83.

The performance of BWP to KZT in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 35.4967 and a 90 day low of 32.1640. This means the 90 day average was 33.8388. The change for BWP to KZT was 7.70.

How to convert Botswanan pulas to Kazakhstani tenges

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BWP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KZT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BWP to KZT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Botswanan Pula / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 BWP35.23310 KZT
5 BWP176.16550 KZT
10 BWP352.33100 KZT
20 BWP704.66200 KZT
50 BWP1,761.65500 KZT
100 BWP3,523.31000 KZT
250 BWP8,808.27500 KZT
500 BWP17,616.55000 KZT
1000 BWP35,233.10000 KZT
2000 BWP70,466.20000 KZT
5000 BWP176,165.50000 KZT
10000 BWP352,331.00000 KZT
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Botswanan Pula
1 KZT0.02838 BWP
5 KZT0.14191 BWP
10 KZT0.28382 BWP
20 KZT0.56765 BWP
50 KZT1.41912 BWP
100 KZT2.83824 BWP
250 KZT7.09560 BWP
500 KZT14.19120 BWP
1000 KZT28.38240 BWP
2000 KZT56.76480 BWP
5000 KZT141.91200 BWP
10000 KZT283.82400 BWP