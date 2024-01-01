Botswanan pulas to Kazakhstani tenges today
Convert BWP to KZT at the real exchange rate
|1 BWP to KZT
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|35.4967
|35.4967
|Low
|34.8339
|32.1640
|Average
|35.1499
|33.8388
|Change
|0.83%
|7.70%
|View full history
1 BWP to KZT stats
The performance of BWP to KZT in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 35.4967 and a 30 day low of 34.8339. This means the 30 day average was 35.1499. The change for BWP to KZT was 0.83.
The performance of BWP to KZT in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 35.4967 and a 90 day low of 32.1640. This means the 90 day average was 33.8388. The change for BWP to KZT was 7.70.
|Conversion rates Botswanan Pula / Kazakhstani Tenge
|1 BWP
|35.23310 KZT
|5 BWP
|176.16550 KZT
|10 BWP
|352.33100 KZT
|20 BWP
|704.66200 KZT
|50 BWP
|1,761.65500 KZT
|100 BWP
|3,523.31000 KZT
|250 BWP
|8,808.27500 KZT
|500 BWP
|17,616.55000 KZT
|1000 BWP
|35,233.10000 KZT
|2000 BWP
|70,466.20000 KZT
|5000 BWP
|176,165.50000 KZT
|10000 BWP
|352,331.00000 KZT