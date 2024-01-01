5000 Kazakhstani tenges to Botswanan pulas

Convert KZT to BWP at the real exchange rate

5,000 kzt
152.23 bwp

1.00000 KZT = 0.03045 BWP

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:57
How to convert Kazakhstani tenges to Botswanan pulas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KZT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BWP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KZT to BWP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Botswanan Pula
1 KZT0.03045 BWP
5 KZT0.15223 BWP
10 KZT0.30445 BWP
20 KZT0.60891 BWP
50 KZT1.52226 BWP
100 KZT3.04453 BWP
250 KZT7.61133 BWP
500 KZT15.22265 BWP
1000 KZT30.44530 BWP
2000 KZT60.89060 BWP
5000 KZT152.22650 BWP
10000 KZT304.45300 BWP
Conversion rates Botswanan Pula / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 BWP32.84580 KZT
5 BWP164.22900 KZT
10 BWP328.45800 KZT
20 BWP656.91600 KZT
50 BWP1642.29000 KZT
100 BWP3284.58000 KZT
250 BWP8211.45000 KZT
500 BWP16422.90000 KZT
1000 BWP32845.80000 KZT
2000 BWP65691.60000 KZT
5000 BWP164229.00000 KZT
10000 BWP328458.00000 KZT