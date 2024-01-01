Bhutanese ngultrums to CFA francs beac today

Convert BTN to XAF at the real exchange rate

1,000 btn
7,274 xaf

1.000 BTN = 7.274 XAF

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:31
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08490.1661.4751.6630.96618.247
1 GBP1.17111.269105.5781.7271.9481.13121.367
1 USD0.9220.788183.1751.361.5340.89116.833
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bhutanese ngultrums to CFA francs beac

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BTN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XAF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BTN to XAF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bhutanese ngultrum

BTN to USD

BTN to CAD

BTN to ZAR

BTN to EUR

BTN to GBP

BTN to SGD

BTN to NZD

BTN to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / CFA Franc BEAC
1 BTN7.27438 XAF
5 BTN36.37190 XAF
10 BTN72.74380 XAF
20 BTN145.48760 XAF
50 BTN363.71900 XAF
100 BTN727.43800 XAF
250 BTN1,818.59500 XAF
500 BTN3,637.19000 XAF
1000 BTN7,274.38000 XAF
2000 BTN14,548.76000 XAF
5000 BTN36,371.90000 XAF
10000 BTN72,743.80000 XAF
Conversion rates CFA Franc BEAC / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 XAF0.13747 BTN
5 XAF0.68735 BTN
10 XAF1.37469 BTN
20 XAF2.74938 BTN
50 XAF6.87345 BTN
100 XAF13.74690 BTN
250 XAF34.36725 BTN
500 XAF68.73450 BTN
1000 XAF137.46900 BTN
2000 XAF274.93800 BTN
5000 XAF687.34500 BTN
10000 XAF1,374.69000 BTN