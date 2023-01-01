Bhutanese ngultrums to CFA francs beac today

Convert BTN to XAF at the real exchange rate

1,000 btn
7,423 xaf

1.00000 BTN = 7.42332 XAF

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:04
 USDCADZAREURGBPSGDNZDAUD
1 USD11.377618.42180.92190.8050561.348051.67351.54763
1 CAD0.7259113.37240.6692170.584390.978551.214791.12342
1 ZAR0.05428370.07478110.05004470.04370130.07317690.09084350.0840107
1 EUR1.08471.4942819.982110.873251.462231.815251.67871

Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / CFA Franc BEAC
1 BTN7.42332 XAF
5 BTN37.11660 XAF
10 BTN74.23320 XAF
20 BTN148.46640 XAF
50 BTN371.16600 XAF
100 BTN742.33200 XAF
250 BTN1855.83000 XAF
500 BTN3711.66000 XAF
1000 BTN7423.32000 XAF
2000 BTN14846.64000 XAF
5000 BTN37116.60000 XAF
10000 BTN74233.20000 XAF
Conversion rates CFA Franc BEAC / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 XAF0.13471 BTN
5 XAF0.67356 BTN
10 XAF1.34711 BTN
20 XAF2.69422 BTN
50 XAF6.73555 BTN
100 XAF13.47110 BTN
250 XAF33.67775 BTN
500 XAF67.35550 BTN
1000 XAF134.71100 BTN
2000 XAF269.42200 BTN
5000 XAF673.55500 BTN
10000 XAF1347.11000 BTN