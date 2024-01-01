Bahamian dollars to Euros today

Convert BSD to EUR at the real exchange rate

1,000 bsd
922.30 eur

1.000 BSD = 0.9223 EUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:04
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDAUDINRCADNZDSGDZARGBP
1 USD11.53483.1721.361.6581.34418.9130.788
1 AUD0.652154.2120.8861.0810.87612.3270.513
1 INR0.0120.01810.0160.020.0160.2270.009
1 CAD0.7351.12861.16311.2190.98813.9080.579

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bahamian dollars to Euros

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BSD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and EUR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BSD to EUR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bahamian dollar

BSD to USD

BSD to AUD

BSD to INR

BSD to CAD

BSD to NZD

BSD to SGD

BSD to ZAR

BSD to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bahamian Dollar / Euro
1 BSD0.92230 EUR
5 BSD4.61149 EUR
10 BSD9.22297 EUR
20 BSD18.44594 EUR
50 BSD46.11485 EUR
100 BSD92.22970 EUR
250 BSD230.57425 EUR
500 BSD461.14850 EUR
1000 BSD922.29700 EUR
2000 BSD1,844.59400 EUR
5000 BSD4,611.48500 EUR
10000 BSD9,222.97000 EUR
Conversion rates Euro / Bahamian Dollar
1 EUR1.08425 BSD
5 EUR5.42125 BSD
10 EUR10.84250 BSD
20 EUR21.68500 BSD
50 EUR54.21250 BSD
100 EUR108.42500 BSD
250 EUR271.06250 BSD
500 EUR542.12500 BSD
1000 EUR1,084.25000 BSD
2000 EUR2,168.50000 BSD
5000 EUR5,421.25000 BSD
10000 EUR10,842.50000 BSD