Bahamian dollar to Euros Historical Exchange Rates

Welcome to the Bahamian dollar to Euros history summary. This is the Bahamian dollar (BSD) to Euros (EUR) exchange rate history summary page, detailing 5 years of BSD and EUR historical data from 10-08-2019 to 10-08-2024.

1,000 bsd
916.05 eur

B$1.000 BSD = €0.9160 EUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 10 Aug 2024

BSD to EUR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Bahamian dollar to Euros exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bahamian dollar to Euros is currently 0.916 today, reflecting a 0.009% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bahamian dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.055% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bahamian dollar to Euros has fluctuated between a high of 0.918 on 08-08-2024 and a low of 0.910 on 05-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 05-08-2024, with a -0.393% decrease in value.

Frequently asked questions (FAQs) about the rate