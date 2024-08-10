Bahamian dollar to Euros exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bahamian dollar to Euros is currently 0.916 today, reflecting a 0.009% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bahamian dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.055% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bahamian dollar to Euros has fluctuated between a high of 0.918 on 08-08-2024 and a low of 0.910 on 05-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 05-08-2024, with a -0.393% decrease in value.