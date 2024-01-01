1 thousand Brazilian reais to Kazakhstani tenges

Convert BRL to KZT at the real exchange rate

1,000 brl
86,891.60 kzt

R$1.000 BRL = ₸86.89 KZT

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
BRL to KZT conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BRL to KZTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High87.573588.5900
Low82.632482.6324
Average85.039385.3023
Change-0.38%1.76%
1 BRL to KZT stats

The performance of BRL to KZT in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 87.5735 and a 30 day low of 82.6324. This means the 30 day average was 85.0393. The change for BRL to KZT was -0.38.

The performance of BRL to KZT in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 88.5900 and a 90 day low of 82.6324. This means the 90 day average was 85.3023. The change for BRL to KZT was 1.76.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8561.09291.6421.4991.6610.94420.556
1 GBP1.16911.276107.1091.7521.9411.10424.025
1 USD0.9160.784183.9481.3731.5220.86518.83
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.224

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 BRL86.89160 KZT
5 BRL434.45800 KZT
10 BRL868.91600 KZT
20 BRL1,737.83200 KZT
50 BRL4,344.58000 KZT
100 BRL8,689.16000 KZT
250 BRL21,722.90000 KZT
500 BRL43,445.80000 KZT
1000 BRL86,891.60000 KZT
2000 BRL173,783.20000 KZT
5000 BRL434,458.00000 KZT
10000 BRL868,916.00000 KZT
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Brazilian Real
1 KZT0.01151 BRL
5 KZT0.05754 BRL
10 KZT0.11509 BRL
20 KZT0.23017 BRL
50 KZT0.57543 BRL
100 KZT1.15086 BRL
250 KZT2.87715 BRL
500 KZT5.75430 BRL
1000 KZT11.50860 BRL
2000 KZT23.01720 BRL
5000 KZT57.54300 BRL
10000 KZT115.08600 BRL