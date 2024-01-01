1 thousand Bolivian bolivianos to British pounds sterling
Convert BOB to GBP at the real exchange rate
|1 BOB to GBP
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.1143
|0.1153
|Low
|0.1112
|0.1112
|Average
|0.1126
|0.1134
|Change
|1.24%
|-1.86%
|View full history
1 BOB to GBP stats
The performance of BOB to GBP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1143 and a 30 day low of 0.1112. This means the 30 day average was 0.1126. The change for BOB to GBP was 1.24.
The performance of BOB to GBP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1153 and a 90 day low of 0.1112. This means the 90 day average was 0.1134. The change for BOB to GBP was -1.86.
|Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Bolivian Boliviano
|1 GBP
|8.83561 BOB
|5 GBP
|44.17805 BOB
|10 GBP
|88.35610 BOB
|20 GBP
|176.71220 BOB
|50 GBP
|441.78050 BOB
|100 GBP
|883.56100 BOB
|250 GBP
|2,208.90250 BOB
|500 GBP
|4,417.80500 BOB
|1000 GBP
|8,835.61000 BOB
|2000 GBP
|17,671.22000 BOB
|5000 GBP
|44,178.05000 BOB
|10000 GBP
|88,356.10000 BOB