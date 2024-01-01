100 Bolivian bolivianos to British pounds sterling

Convert BOB to GBP at the real exchange rate

100 bob
11.32 gbp

Bs1.000 BOB = £0.1132 GBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
BOB to GBP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BOB to GBPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.11430.1153
Low0.11120.1112
Average0.11260.1134
Change1.24%-1.86%
1 BOB to GBP stats

The performance of BOB to GBP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1143 and a 30 day low of 0.1112. This means the 30 day average was 0.1126. The change for BOB to GBP was 1.24.

The performance of BOB to GBP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1153 and a 90 day low of 0.1112. This means the 90 day average was 0.1134. The change for BOB to GBP was -1.86.

Conversion rates Bolivian Boliviano / British Pound Sterling
1 BOB0.11318 GBP
5 BOB0.56589 GBP
10 BOB1.13178 GBP
20 BOB2.26356 GBP
50 BOB5.65890 GBP
100 BOB11.31780 GBP
250 BOB28.29450 GBP
500 BOB56.58900 GBP
1000 BOB113.17800 GBP
2000 BOB226.35600 GBP
5000 BOB565.89000 GBP
10000 BOB1,131.78000 GBP
Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Bolivian Boliviano
1 GBP8.83561 BOB
5 GBP44.17805 BOB
10 GBP88.35610 BOB
20 GBP176.71220 BOB
50 GBP441.78050 BOB
100 GBP883.56100 BOB
250 GBP2,208.90250 BOB
500 GBP4,417.80500 BOB
1000 GBP8,835.61000 BOB
2000 GBP17,671.22000 BOB
5000 GBP44,178.05000 BOB
10000 GBP88,356.10000 BOB