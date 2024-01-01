100 Brunei dollars to Russian rubles

Convert BND to RUB at the real exchange rate

100 bnd
6,692.87 rub

B$1.000 BND = руб66.93 RUB

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
We can't send money between these currencies

BND to RUB conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BND to RUBLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High66.928768.4239
Low63.294661.8244
Average64.904065.5349
Change2.42%-2.19%
View full history

1 BND to RUB stats

The performance of BND to RUB in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 66.9287 and a 30 day low of 63.2946. This means the 30 day average was 64.9040. The change for BND to RUB was 2.42.

The performance of BND to RUB in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 68.4239 and a 90 day low of 61.8244. This means the 90 day average was 65.5349. The change for BND to RUB was -2.19.

Top currencies

 USDEURCADNZDZARSGDAUDGBP
1 USD10.9161.3731.66718.3241.3241.5220.784
1 EUR1.09211.4991.8220.0041.4451.6610.856
1 CAD0.7280.66711.21413.3470.9641.1080.571
1 NZD0.60.5490.824110.9920.7940.9130.47

Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / Russian Ruble
1 BND66.92870 RUB
5 BND334.64350 RUB
10 BND669.28700 RUB
20 BND1,338.57400 RUB
50 BND3,346.43500 RUB
100 BND6,692.87000 RUB
250 BND16,732.17500 RUB
500 BND33,464.35000 RUB
1000 BND66,928.70000 RUB
2000 BND133,857.40000 RUB
5000 BND334,643.50000 RUB
10000 BND669,287.00000 RUB
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Brunei Dollar
1 RUB0.01494 BND
5 RUB0.07471 BND
10 RUB0.14941 BND
20 RUB0.29883 BND
50 RUB0.74707 BND
100 RUB1.49413 BND
250 RUB3.73533 BND
500 RUB7.47065 BND
1000 RUB14.94130 BND
2000 RUB29.88260 BND
5000 RUB74.70650 BND
10000 RUB149.41300 BND